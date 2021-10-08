Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Terex posted sales of $765.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

