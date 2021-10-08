Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of TLSA stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.