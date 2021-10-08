Zano Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00004767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $28.12 million and approximately $158,251.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.90 or 1.00071777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.00350471 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00598158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.00232025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,879,139 coins and its circulating supply is 10,849,639 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.