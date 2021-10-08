Zcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,054.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.64 or 0.06600059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.00326416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.54 or 0.01105443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00099454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00514272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00357887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00326545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005145 BTC.

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

