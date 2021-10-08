Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $47,007.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,790.93 or 1.00648073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.14 or 0.06602249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,072,709,320 coins and its circulating supply is 814,495,337 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars.

