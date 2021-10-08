Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4,651.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

ZBRA stock opened at $504.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.09. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $277.73 and a 12-month high of $594.77. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

