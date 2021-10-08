Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Trimmed by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.33. 2,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,740. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $277.73 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.