Zeepin Trading Down 5.5% This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $408,994.92 and approximately $3,500.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00061693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00094049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00141149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,699.46 or 1.00232425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.24 or 0.06525685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

