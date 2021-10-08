Zel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00230488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00124171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00145399 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000774 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002635 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

