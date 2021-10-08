ZelaaPayAE Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $320,900.25 and approximately $187,955.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004514 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

