Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 1701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $429,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,786,633.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

