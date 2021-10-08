ZENZO Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $988,333.81 and $1,255.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00045901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00111846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.87 or 0.00477055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00037358 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00025989 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

