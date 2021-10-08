ZEON (ZEON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,017.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. ZEON has a market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $2,017.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 74.8% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00235944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011855 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

