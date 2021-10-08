Zero (ZER) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $18,209.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00231456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00145088 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002635 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,566,092 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

