Zerogoki USD Market Cap Hits $2.45 Million (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $48,471.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00233293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,557,130 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

