Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $269,645.11 and $1,083.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00234465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012094 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

