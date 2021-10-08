Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.65. 25,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 279,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth $211,695,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

