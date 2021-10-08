ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.53. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 474,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of ZIVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.