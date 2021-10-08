Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 502,724 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 6.32% of ZIX worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 14.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 213,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 40.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 46.7% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 414,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 131,937 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 74.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 285,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIXI. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

