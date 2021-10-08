Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54,525 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.12. 2,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,457. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

