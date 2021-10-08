Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.07. 2,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,457. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

