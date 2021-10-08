Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,510 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $199.01 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.29. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.