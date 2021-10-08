Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

NYSE ZTS opened at $199.22 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

