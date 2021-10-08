Zoracles (ZORA) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $848.73 or 0.01568534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $249,152.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00145902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.65 or 1.00074982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.54 or 0.06389830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zoracles Coin Trading

