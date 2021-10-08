ZrCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $110,963.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $110,963.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00143102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.51 or 1.00231615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.79 or 0.06536791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

