Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.20% of Zscaler worth $59,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $269.88 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

