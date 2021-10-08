ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $34,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.