Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,241 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.26% of Zumiez worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 81.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $41.61 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

