Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stake Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zuora worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $69,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $16.63 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 15,693 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $263,799.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,228 shares of company stock worth $4,658,445. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.