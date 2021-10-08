Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

