Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 448.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZURN shares. Barclays set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

