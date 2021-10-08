ZUSD Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $740,354.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00143127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,169.94 or 0.99626786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.75 or 0.06511984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

