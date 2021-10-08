Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.66

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 10826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

