Zynecoin Tops One Day Volume of $135,750.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $135,750.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00231672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

