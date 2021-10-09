$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGames currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

