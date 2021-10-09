-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

IMV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.