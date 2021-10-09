$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPFI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. 96,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

