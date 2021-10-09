-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.09). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 175.7% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $753.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.69.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
