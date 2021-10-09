-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.09). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 175.7% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $753.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

