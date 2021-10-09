$0.21 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 31,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $968.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

