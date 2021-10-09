-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). Asana posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion and a PE ratio of -58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.