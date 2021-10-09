$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.18. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 10,585,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,732,465. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

