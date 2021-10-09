-$0.29 EPS Expected for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Forte Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 415,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

FBRX opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.