-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Flux Power reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

