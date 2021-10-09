-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,414. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

