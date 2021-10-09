$0.38 EPS Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter.

MOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE MOD remained flat at $$11.67 on Friday. 202,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,210. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $603.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 723,187 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,721,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,748 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

