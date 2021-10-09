$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 41,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,958. The stock has a market cap of $921.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 over the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 132.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.