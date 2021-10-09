$0.55 EPS Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.41. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 242,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a P/E ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.91. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

