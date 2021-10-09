-$0.56 EPS Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto posted earnings of ($55.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

GLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $3.38 on Friday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

