-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $149,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 840,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,723. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.