$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.76. Rogers Communications reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $47.38. 180,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,143. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,805,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,232,000 after buying an additional 159,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.