$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.76. Rogers Communications reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $47.38. 180,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,143. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,805,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,232,000 after buying an additional 159,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.